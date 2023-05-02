BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lavender Garden will host a celebration this weekend to usher in the start of the six-week bloom season, according to a release.
The event will feature activities such as pony rides for kids, a barbeque, a lavender vista and a gift shop where attendees can buy special gifts to take home, the release says.
The Bloom celebration will take place May 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lavender Garden located at 14014 CA-46 in Lost Hills between Bakersfield and the Central Coast.
