Lauren Small Children’s Center getting $237K donation from Panda Express

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital will receive a $237,763 check on Thursday from Panda Express.

The donation comes from money raised throughout 2019 at all Panda Express locations in Kern County. The check will be presented by representatives from the company and the Panda mascot will visit pediatric patients at the center in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

“Panda Express is a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and is happy to raise much-needed funds for the Lauren Small Children’s Center,” the company said in a news release.