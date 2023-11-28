BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Nov. 29, KGET partners with the Children’s Miracle Network for our annual Day of Giving. It’s a partnership that goes back decades with so much changing since then.

There’s a family behind the sign outside Memorial Hospital for the Lauren Small Children’s Center. That family lost a beautiful girl to cancer, but turned that into a lasting legacy greatly improving medical care for kids in Kern County.

Lauren Small loved horses; she was good at riding and caring for them. She also loved to ski, swim, play tennis and music. Her dream was to become an animal doctor.

Unfortunately, that dream was interrupted when Lauren was just 9 years old. She was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2003.

After undergoing treatment for 2-and-a-half years, Lauren died on Dec. 1, 2005.

Six years later, Lauren’s parents Kevin and Tuesdy Small were approached by Memorial Hospital about creating a children’s hospital together.

“I think it took Tuesdy and I maybe an hour to decide, ‘Hey, we want to be part of this. This is something special,'” Kevin Small said.

With the Small family’s donation of $2,000,000, the campaign to build the Lauren Small Children’s Center took off. The Small family became the community catalyst that launched a remarkable period of growth at Memorial Hospital and expansion of the medical services for children in Kern County, including acute care, neonatal care, a burn unit and emergency services.

But the Small family’s motivation to build a hospital within a hospital wasn’t just about their daughter, who endured months of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries on her leg, far from home. It was their desire to help others just like them, who will encounter a medical crisis that tears at the fabric of a family.

“As we went through this two-and-a-half year journey with Lauren, we found that families become very dysfunctional, especially when you’re fighting cancer,” Kevin Small said. “And all of a sudden, families just weren’t together anymore. Someone’s gotta be home and still try to fight this battle.”

A donation of $2,000,000 to Dignity Health and the Lauren Small Children’s Center was a down payment on a new Pediatric Surgical Suite at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital — seed money for a growing success story.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Nov. 29, your generosity and gifts can help raise money to help enhance medical care for kids in Kern County. Every dollar raised in Kern County during our Day of Giving, stays in Kern County.

You can donate several ways to the Children’s Miracle Network.

You can call 661-336-0500 to donate

You can text KGET at 51555 to donate

You can make a donation at this link.

A version of this story previously aired in 2022.