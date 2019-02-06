Lauren Small Children's Center receives over $170,000 donation from Panda Express
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Memorial Hospital got a big donation from Panda Express to mark the Lunar New Year.
A panda dropped by the Lauren Small Children's Center with a check for nearly $172,000.
Those funds were raised throughout 2018 at local Panda Express restaurants for the Children's Miracle Network.
The Lauren Small Children's Center is the only Children's Miracle Network hospital in Kern County.
Money from the CMN helps the center upgrade its service for the children it cares for.
More Stories
-
-
The latest chapter of Kern County's weed wars played out at Tuesday…
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.