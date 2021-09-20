Lauren Skidmore named CEO of nonprofit operating Bakersfield Homeless Center, Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lauren Skidmore has been named the new CEO of Bethany Services, Inc., the nonprofit that operates the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault. She starts Oct. 4.

Skidmore replaces Louis Gill, who resigned after 21 years.

“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Lauren Skidmore as the CEO of Bethany Services to lead the organization into its next phase of impacting the lives of our homeless community,” said Bethany Board Chairwoman Michelle Oxford in a news release. “We look forward to the future and believe that under Lauren’s leadership Bethany Services will continue to grow and offer our community the critical services it needs.”

Skidmore spent five years working as district director for Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County). She is also appointed to the Kern County Planning Commission and Kern County Employee Retirement Association.

Skidmore said she was “incredibly honored” to be named CEO and looks forward to announcing new and exciting projects.