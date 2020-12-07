Latino COVID-19 Task Force hosts 5 free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering five free coronavirus testing sites this week in light with the new Regional Stay Home Order.
There are no pre-registration requirements to get a COVID-19 test. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force asks people to wear a mask and social distance when at a testing site.
Here is a list of testing sites:
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 8 – Starts at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Standard Park (Corner of East Minner and Doyle Streets) Oildale, CA., 93308
*Free face masks will be given, courtesy of Adventist Health
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 9 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Vallarta Supermarkets, 5951 Niles, Bakersfield, CA 93306
*Free face masks will be given to individuals in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 10 – 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Leroy Jackson Park, 300 East French Street, Ridgecrest, CA
*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 11 – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Lamont General Store, 10405 Main Street (Parking Lot), Lamont, CA 93241
*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 12 – Starts at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Mechanics Bank, 5151 Stockdale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA 93309
*Free face masks will be given to individuals, in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross.