Latino and Hispanic population in Kern has around double the COVID cases than any other race or ethnicity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – COVID testing data shows us that the hispanic and latino communities have been hit the hardest by the corona virus. The state has identified their neighborhoods as having the highest risk of contracting COVID.

“This pandemic has hit everyone but I think it’s affected latinos most, especially here in Kern County,” said Jay Tamsi, the Founder of Kern Latino COVID Task Force.

Most recent data from Kern Public Health shows that around 5% of Kern’s hispanic and latino population has contracted COVID. This is around double the percentage of any other race or ethnic group in the county.

“Our main goal and priority is to make sure we really reach out to those folks who are latino and make sure they get tested,” Tamsi said.

The state has identified multiple neighborhoods in kern as disadvantaged. A large part of them are located in Delano, Arvin, Wasco, Lamont, and Weedpatch. All these cities have a population that’s over 70% hispanic and latino.

“As these mobile units are going to these rural areas in Kern,” Tamsi said. “I think it’s helping tremendously, especially boosting our testing positivity rate.”

There are many reasons why these communities are at high risk for contracting COVID. For one – many are essential workers in hospitals or retail stores who cant afford to stay home.

“I have a mom who works at Mercy Hospital and I have seven siblings, we all live together,” said Caitlyn Gallegos, a hispanic Shafter resident. “I work at the mall so I feel like I get it more than the rest of them.”

They also tend to have many family members or multiple generations in one household.

“Ive been helping my parents, they don’t leave the house,” said Monica Portugal, a hispanic Bakersfield resident. “They don’t live with us but I go to the store for them and I need to be safe because if I contaminate them they’re older they could pass away.”

Kern Public Health and the Latino COVID Task Force have worked to mitigate these problems. They’ve canvassed homes within at-risk neighborhoods or called people living there.

They’ve also set up mobile clinics to make testing available in disadvantaged communities.