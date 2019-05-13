Latin music superstar J Balvin to perform at Rabobank Arena in October

Local News

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:
Balvin Bakersfield_1557786188271.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reggaeton superstar J Balvin will hit the stage at Rabobank Arena in October.

J Balvin’s Arcoiris tour will make its way to Bakersfield on Oct. 20 and tickets are on sale beginning Friday, May 17.

The Bakersfield show is part of a 25-city tour that will make stops in Puerto Rico, Miami, Las Vegas and New York City.

The Colombian singer is best known for chart toppers like “Ay Vamos” and “Mi Gente.”

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster on May 17 beginning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS