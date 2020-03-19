Latest elections results show Couch, Perez, Peters leading in supervisors’ races

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest Kern County election results show Leticia Perez and Phillip Peters well in the lead in their respective races, with David Couch narrowly ahead of challenger Emilio Huerta.

According to results posted on kernvote.com, Peters has 52.48 percent of the vote to replace retiring 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason. Perez has 58.50 percent of the vote to retain her 5th District seat, well ahead of closest challenger David Abbasi with 12.67 percent.

In the closest race, incumbent Couch has 53.57 percent, or 9,721 votes, in the 4th District race. Close behind is Huerta with 46.43 percent, or 8,426 votes.