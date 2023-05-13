BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The California Department of Finance released numbers detailing population estimates by state and county.

California remains the most populous state even with a 0.4% decline as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Bakersfield placed ninth in city rankings at an estimate of 408,373 residents which is a 0.2% increase since 2022. Bakersfield, along with Sacramento and Fresno, were the only three cities in the top 10 to gain in population.

According to estimates from the state, Kern County declined in population by 0.1% though some cities grew:

Arvin: -0.4%

Bakersfield: +0.2%

California City: -1.1%

Delano: +1.9%

Maricopa: -0.8%

McFarland: -0.8%

Ridgecrest: -0.7%

Shafter: +4.3%

Taft: -0.6%

Tehachapi: -3.6%

Wasco: +0.2%

Delano and Shafter made the biggest gains. Delano’s population is estimated at 51,727. Shafter’s population was estimated at 21,318.

The state report attributed housing production to Shafter’s growth.

These are the most recent numbers provided as of May 2023. California’s population was at an estimated 38,940,231.

The data also showed the state’s most populous counties — Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego — all lost population