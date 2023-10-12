FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone hopes for good news and the community of Frazier Park got some of the most unlikeliest of news: A Powerball billionaire made in Frazier Park.

Midway Market & Liquor was the epicenter of the big news Thursday. Store employees were still in shock learning someone, perhaps close to them, won the whopping $1.7 billion jackpot.

“It’s exciting, it’s just still hard to believe,” Janea Herrera, a store clerk said. “That’s a lot of money for somebody to win all for yourself. Crazy.”

Frazier Park is a small, unincorporated community of about 2,600 residents just 45 miles south of Bakersfield and 75 miles north of Los Angeles. People came to Midway Market throughout the day to try their chances.

“Right when I heard about it I drove down here earlier in the morning and I bought a ticket from Janea and won a 100 bucks,” one resident said. “The luck is definitely lurking around here.”

Wednesday’s jackpot was worth more than $1.76 billion, and was the second largest lottery prize ever.

The numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10.

The winner has one year to come forward and claim the jackpot.