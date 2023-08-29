BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer may be coming to an end, but Bakersfield residents still have the opportunity to soak in some last-minute summer fun.

The Bakersfield spray park season will be coming to an end on Monday, Sept. 4, the city said. All parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

The city’s spray parks can be found at the following locations:

Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St.

Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive

Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.

Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.

Mesa Marin Sports Complex Park, 10315 Hwy. 178

Planz Park, 1601 Planz Rd.

Saunders Park, 3300 Palm St.

Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Drive

Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Ave.

For more information, visit the city’s website.