BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer may be coming to an end, but Bakersfield residents still have the opportunity to soak in some last-minute summer fun.
The Bakersfield spray park season will be coming to an end on Monday, Sept. 4, the city said. All parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.
The city’s spray parks can be found at the following locations:
- Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St.
- Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive
- Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
- Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
- Mesa Marin Sports Complex Park, 10315 Hwy. 178
- Planz Park, 1601 Planz Rd.
- Saunders Park, 3300 Palm St.
- Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Drive
- Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Ave.
For more information, visit the city's website.