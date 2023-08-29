BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer may be coming to an end, but Bakersfield residents still have the opportunity to soak in some last-minute summer fun.

The Bakersfield spray park season will be coming to an end on Monday, Sept. 4, the city said. All parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

The city’s spray parks can be found at the following locations:

  • Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St.
  • Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive
  • Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
  • Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
  • Mesa Marin Sports Complex Park, 10315 Hwy. 178
  • Planz Park, 1601 Planz Rd.
  • Saunders Park, 3300 Palm St.
  • Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Drive
  • Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Ave.

For more information, visit the city’s website.