BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s first-come, first-serve at the upcoming Renegade Nexus Farmer’s Market, which is offering up plenty of foods for the last time this year.

Bakersfield College is inviting the city to partake in the Renegade Nexus Farmer’s Market on Nov. 21. The event will be all set up on the Center for Student Success Lawn at 10 a.m.

Organizers urge all participants to bring their own reusable bag to the event. All items at the farmer’s market will be free of charge.