Last-minute Christmas shopping and food guide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weeks leading up to the holidays can get busy. If you’re still searching for a gift or a holiday meal, 17 News has got you covered.

Also, you’re not alone.

“Honestly, I’m a world-class procrastinator to be real,” last-minute holiday shopper Juice Lee said. “The day-to-day gets kind of hectic.”

On Christmas Eve day at 11 a.m., Lee came to Target prepared, both to get his son legos for Saturday morning and for the mad holiday rush.

“I didn’t even try to look for a parking spot,” he said. “I actually parked behind the lot because I already knew [I was] going to get frustrated trying to find a space.”

Inside Valley Plaza mall, stores weren’t much calmer.

“The lines are like 15 people deep, the apple store is definitely crazy,” last-minute shopper Felipe Rojas said.

Sandy Montes went all over town for gifts, including stopping at Kay Jewelers and Abercrombie & Fitch. She said she beat the rush by starting at 9 a.m.

But if you’re still looking, it’s not too late. All Targets in Bakersfield are open until 8 p.m.

And if you’re looking for a meal, we have that for you too. Applebee’s is serving until 7 p.m., the Padre Hotel has food until 11 p.m. and Hungry Hunter Steakhouse has open seating in its lounge until 9 p.m.

KC Steakhouse in downtown Bakersfield is fully booked Friday night. But, it still has reservations open from noon to 2 p.m. and a special menu on Christmas day.

“On Christmas day we serve turkey and ham and some of our local favorites as well,” co-owner Cassie Bittle said. “Its always a good time.”

Bittle said serving Christmas meals is a long-standing tradition for the family-owned restaurant and their favorite days of the year.

“This is when the families get together, the stresses are over, everybody gets to sit down to have a meal and enjoy each other’s company,” Bittle said.