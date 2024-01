BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Las Vegas man died Sunday morning when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned near Edwards Air Force Base, according to coroner’s officials.

Christian Davi Deshotel, 34, died at the scene of the 8:04 a.m. crash on eastbound Highway 58, east of Claymine Road, officials said.

Deshotel was the vehicle’s sole occupant.