Las Calíope brings all-female “mariachi with a twist” to Christmas Town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mariachi performance has traditionally been a male-dominated space.

As the only all-female professional mariachi in Bakersfield, Las Calíope wants to show girls and women there’s a place for them in mariachi too.

The trio is new to the Bakersfield music scene — Las Calíope formed in the spring of last year, right at the beginning of the pandemic. Each woman individually, though, is no stranger to mariachi.

Celene Ruelas, the group’s violinist, has been performing mariachi since she was just seven years old.

“I hope that Calíope opens doors for more little girls to find that inner musician, that inner artist,” Ruelas said. “I would love to see that here in town.”

Las Calíope brings their “mariachi-with-a-twist” style to the Hidden Garden’s Cookyland Christmas Town Wednesday night. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the trio will perform from 7 to 8.