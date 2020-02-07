Larry Press, former sports editor and columnist at The Bakersfield Californian, dies at 93

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Larry Press, a highly-respected former journalist who covered sports in Kern County for decades, died Thursday. He was 93.

His death was confirmed by former Bakersfield Californian photographer John Harte, who said Press died of natural causes at his home in Ventura.

Larry Press, photo from the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame

Press arrived in Bakersfield in 1953 for what he believed would be a short-term gig at the Californian, according to the biography included in his 1991 induction to the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame.

Instead, he spent four decades providing residents with coverage of local sports, first as a reporter then an editor. He later became a full-time columnist.

Press was awarded the Californian’s annual Golden Quill Award — given for outstanding journalism — for his reports on the Bay Area earthquake while covering the 1989 World Series.

Mike Griffith, who retired last year after working more than 40 years in the Californian’s sports department, worked with Press from 1976 until Press retired in the 1990s.

“It was easy to like Larry Press,” Griffith said. “I don’t know anybody who didn’t like Larry, so that says a lot about the type of guy he was.”

Press had what some would describe as a “peculiar” sense of humor, according to Griffith.

For instance, whenever he left his name for someone to call him back, he’d say, “This is Larry Press. ‘P’ as in ‘pneumonia’, r-e-s-s.”

Also, Griffith said, Press would begin most sentences with a noise that, while tough to reproduce phonetically, was something like “Heah.”

Press would sit back with one hand behind his head and say, “Heah, Mike, did you get that story?” Griffith recalled.

He described Press a jack-of-all-trades. While unsure if Press had a favorite sport to cover, Griffith said he was knowledgeable in all of them.

Others also spoke of their appreciation for Press and his work.

Jeff Evans, who covered sports for the Californian from 1980 to 2017, said Press was “incredibly passionate” about Kern County.

“His knowledge of Kern County sports was second to none,” said Evans, noting that Press was the first journalist to be inducted into the county’s sports hall of fame.

Press helped young journalists — such as Evans when he was hired — do their job well without micro-managing them. He was a great role model for younger journalists, Evans said, and he helped keep things light-hearted, which was important in dealing with the stress that came with the job.

“He made working at the Californian fun,” Evans said.

“Larry’s column ‘In the Press Box’ was replete with knowledge, love of sports, humor, and was eagerly anticipated by all sports enthusiasts,” Chad Manning, the hall of fame’s chairman, said in an email. “He truly loved Bakersfield and Kern County.”