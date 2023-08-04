BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The estate sale of the late Larry Petree, a veteran musician of the Bakersfield Sound, is taking place through Sunday.

From his instruments to clothing and boots to signed items – including a hat from Merle Haggard and his car, there are all sorts of memorabilia on hand.

“I was not expecting as big of a show out as yesterday, but we had about 3 to almost 400 people in line, so it was a great turnout,” Michele Borquez, one of the organizers, said. “We’re always happy to see an event where people really care and want a piece of somebody and to keep the legacy going, which is important to us as well., and the family.”

The estate sale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to organizers.

You can find the estate sale at his home on 5801 Pryor St.

For more information, click here.