BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Larry Koman’s Homeless Center BBQ is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Open Door Network.

Event organizers say the 5th annual BBQ is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m.

Larry Koman and his team will be serving tri-tip, hot dogs and sides to clients at the Open Door Network.

Organizers are expecting to feed about 160 clients and send some to the Alliance Against Family Violence and the Delano Homeless Center, according to officials.