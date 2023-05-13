BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of graduates of the Class of 2023 and their families celebrated their achievements at Bakersfield College’s 109th Commencement.

The ceremony took place Friday night at Memorial Stadium at the Bakersfield College campus.

College officials said it was the largest class of graduates with 3,726 graduates. In all, those students earned nearly 5,900 degrees and certificates.

Before the ceremony, the college hosted the 27th Chicano/Latino Pre-commencement celebration. Organizers said the celebration is two-fold: giving students an opportunity celebrate their culture with their family and friends, and it sends a message to younger people that they can also achieve a college education.