BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon.

Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m.

Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose Court could be heard calling for someone to surrender and exit. Police were there for several hours.

17 News reached out to Bakersfield police multiple times Sunday for more information about the incident. It was not immediately clear what prompted the police response, if anyone was inside, if any arrests were made, or if anyone was injured.