BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large police presence was seen on Ming Avenue on Sunday evening with reports of one suspect down, according to Bakersfield police.

Patrol cars could be seen lining the block on Sunday, Nov. 26, shortly after 7:55 p.m., in southwest Bakersfield. BPD responded to Ming Ave. and Manning St., to investigate a possible death in a residence, according to the Bakersfield police watch commander.

Bakersfield police say when they made contact, one suspect was down shortly after.

This incident is currently under investigation.

