UPDATE: BPD investigating hit and run in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police shut down several blocks of South Chester Avenue while investigating a hit and run crash early Wednesday morning.

BPD says the call came in at 12:50 a.m. Officers say an adult male was hit by a vehicle which then left the scene at the intersection of South Chester Avenue and La France Drive.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

At this time, BPD says it is unknown if the man was trying to cross South Chester Avenue but he was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk.

Officers are searching for the vehicle involved in the crash. The car is believed to be a 2016-2017 Honda Civic of an unknown color.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.