BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a large police presence in Oildale following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office has the area of North Chester Avenue and Douglas Street blocked off in search of a suspect. A helicopter is also in area, as well as K-9 units. Witnesses in the area say a man was detained by several deputies, but KCSO has yet to confirm whether any arrests have been made.

It is unknown what led up to the incident or whether anyone was injured.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.