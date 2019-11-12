Large police presence in East Bakersfield

Police presence in the 1300 block of Nile Street.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple officers and emergency personnel are in the 1300 block of Niles Street in East Bakersfield.

A witness at the scene tells 17 News they heard possibly four or five gunshots at around 10 p.m. with police arriving on scene a few minutes later.

17 News has reached out to Bakersfield police for more information.

Video from the scene shows paramedics treating one person at the scene, but it was unclear what their injuries were.

We will update this story as we learn more information.