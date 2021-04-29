Large police presence at Brundage Lane and H Street in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers have been called to Brundage Lane and South H Street for a possible shots fired nearby followed by a collision Thursday afternoon.

It was not immediately confirmed what prompted the large police response, but several vehicles were damaged at the intersection. A traffic collision was reported in the area at around 4:45 p.m.

A 17 News crew at the scene says shell casings are visible at the intersection nearby at 1st and H streets.

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance, but the extend of their injuries was not known.

