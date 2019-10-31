Structure fire doused in east Bakersfield

UPDATE: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Casey Snow said the fire damaged a residence as well as some outbuildings on a large lot on Lake Street.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is unknown, Snow said. There were electrical lines down in the backyard.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are headed to east Bakersfield where a large plume of smoke was spotted Thursday morning.

Firefighters said they received a call of a structure fire shortly after 10 a.m. The extent of the damage and cause of the blaze is unknown.