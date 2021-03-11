Large fire engulfs home in Oildale, multiple people escape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A large fire broke out at a home in Oildale early Thursday morning.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, a call for a large fire and possible rescue came out just before 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Woodrow Ave., just east of Airport Drive.

Firefighters say one home was fully involved and a second home received minor damage. A third home was threatened but never damaged. When engines arrived on scene, they quickly knocked down both fires.

KCFD says several people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including children, but everyone escaped safely without injuries or need for medical aid. Family says their three dogs were also found safe.

Arson investigators are on scene and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.