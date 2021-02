BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A large fire broke out early Monday morning at a house in Downtown Bakersfield.

Video shows a house on 17th and D Streets was engulfed in flames and smoke just after midnight. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded and worked to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the fire department has not confirmed whether anyone was injured during the blaze.

This story will be updated when more information is available.