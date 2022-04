BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters have been called to put out a fire in east Bakersfield Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Player Court near Highland Knolls Drive and Fairfax Road at around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple fire crews remain on scene and the area has been blocked off to traffic. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more information.