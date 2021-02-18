Large fire breaks out at tire shop in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department spent several hours battling a large blaze at a former tire shop in Lamont overnight. The fire started around 12:03 a.m. on the corner of Wharton Avenue and Main Street, according to KCFD.

Due to the height and intensity of the fire, nearly 40 members of the fire department were called out to battle the blaze, including two ladder trucks and three battalion chiefs. Kern County Fire was concerned the flames would spread to nearby businesses, which still had employees inside at the time.

“We were able to safely evacuate employees from the packing shed,” KCFD Battalion Chief Shawn Whittington said.

Chief Whittington said there were no injuries. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.