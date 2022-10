BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene.

Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School.

Public information and communications manager Erin Briscoe confirmed to 17 News the altercation involved multiple students. No word on what caused the fight on Monday.

No serious injuries were reported.