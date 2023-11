BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect delays for travel along northbound I-5 near Gorman as two lanes will be closed for several hours Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials have issued a SIG Alert for northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Smokey Bear Road.

A crash happened in the area involving a semi-truck and two pickup trucks around 1:14 p.m., according to CHP.

The two northbound traffic lanes in the area will be closed for about two hours.