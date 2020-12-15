Southbound Hwy. 99 blocked near California Avenue due to multi-vehicle collision

UPDATE (11:58 a.m.): One lane is now back open, according to the CHP.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue is currently blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck and at least two other vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the collision happened just after 11 a.m. The department said a vehicle had crashed into the back of the semi truck. At least one person has suffered major injuries due to the crash.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.