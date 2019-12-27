Lane, ramp closures on Westside Parkway to start this weekend

Closures are planned for the Westside Parkway starting on Sunday.

The westbound onramp from Truxtun Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the placement of temporary concrete barrier rail. In addition to the ramp closure, the outside lane on Truxtun Avenue to the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp will be closed until the temporary rail is removed.

The closure had been planned for earlier in the month but was rescheduled due to weather.

Starting Jan. 2, the outside lane and shoulder of westbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Coffee Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day for two weeks. The closures are needed for fiber optic work.