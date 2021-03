BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures are scheduled this evening for northbound Highway 99 from the Ming Avenue off-ramp to the Highway 58 connector ramp to remove temporary traffic barriers.

The closure will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will alternate between the three lanes, with at least one lane remaining open at all time, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The Ming Avenue off-ramp and Highway 58 connector ramp will stay open.