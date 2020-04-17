Lane closures scheduled for Stockdale Highway next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several lanes on Stockdale Highway will be closed next week to allow for road work in the area.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said the two outside eastbound lanes and the outside westbound lane will be closed between Wible and Real roads from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destination.

Additionally, Ford Avenue between North Stine Road and Dunlap Street will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday to erect falsework for a new bridge structure. Residents can detour using Joseph Drive.