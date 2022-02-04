Lane closures scheduled for Rosedale Highway, Oak Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures are scheduled next week for portions of Rosedale Highway and Oak Street.

One lane of Rosedale Highway will close in both directions between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 6 through 11, according to a release from Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is needed for curb and gutter removal.

One southbound lane will close on Oak Street between Verde Street and Stockdale Highway/Brundage Lane for electrical work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7 through 11, the release said. A lane will remain open while work is ongoing.