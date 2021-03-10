Lane closures planned for California Avenue next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures on California Avenue are scheduled for next week due to some bridge work.

The city said California Avenue will be closed in both directions between Easton Drive and Marella Way from March 15-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. each night. This closure is needed to lower a bridge which will carry eastbound traffic on the Centennial Corridor into its final position  

Traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street for those traveling west and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street for eastbound motorists.

