BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures are planned for White Lane between the Highway 99 bridge and Hughes Lane starting this weekend.

The city said crews will perform a maintenance grind and paving from Oct. 4-6 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day. During the operation, closures of various westbound and eastbound lanes will be required.

In addition, the city said westbound lanes on White Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.