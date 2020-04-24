Lane closures on southbound Hwy. 99 set for Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures on southbound Highway 99 have been scheduled for Thursday.

The contractor for the Bakersfield Freeway Connector project plans to re-stripe the roadway and adjust the temporary concrete barrier rail between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. This work will require the closure of two lanes at a time. At least one lane will remain open to traffic while work is underway.

Closures are expected to in place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The westbound Highway 58-to-southbound Highway 99 loop ramp will be closed during this time frame. Westbound to southbound motorists can use Union Avenue to connect with southbound 99.

