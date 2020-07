BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Partial lane closures on Highway 204 are planned for next week as part of ongoing paving operations.

The California Department of Transportation said the 204 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between F Street and Highway 99 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, July 16. These closures will include a full closure of northbound Highway 204 the nights of Sunday and Monday.