Lane closures on California Avenue, Mohawk Street planned for tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures are planned for both California Avenue and Mohawk Street tonight.

On California Avenue, alternating lane closures will be needed between Marella Way and Easton Drive from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for restriping. The closures affect both directions of travel, but at least one lane will remain open to traffic. This work will narrow traffic lanes to allow for bridge construction.

Alternating lane closures will also be needed tonight on southbound Mohawk Street between the Westside Parkway and Truxtun Avenue. This work will result in a month-long closure of the outside southbound lane for construction of a new Park & Ride facility.

Nighttime lane closures have also been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday on northbound and southbound Highway 99 near Ming Avenue.

The two inside lanes in both directions are expected to be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to allow for the construction of median barrier. One lane will remain open to traffic while work is underway.

The following previously announced closures remain in effect: Tonight’s full closure of the 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue, westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 loop ramp, and Wible Road from Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace.

Closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday night, Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to dismantle bridge falsework.