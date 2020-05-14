Lane closures on 24th Street set for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures on 24th Street between the Kern River Bridge and C Street are set for next week.

Closure of the inside eastbound and westbound traffic lanes within this area are planned for Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. One lane will remain open in each direction while work is underway.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this section of 24th Street during this time period.