Lane closures continue for paving on 24th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Paving operations are continuing this week on 24th Street between the Kern River Bridge and C Street.

The inside eastbound and westbound lanes of 24th Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program release. One lane will remain open in each direction while work continues. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destination.

TRIP asks that motorists slow through construction areas and watch for workers and equipment.