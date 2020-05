BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The inside westbound lane of 24th Street will be closed on Wednesday for crews to place concrete for the new median between Beech and Bay streets.

The lane closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. One westbound lane will remain open to traffic while this work is underway.

Westbound motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra times to reach their destinations during this time period.