BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Mojave Bridge causing a brief lane closure.

According to the CHP traffic incident page, one lane was closed due to complications from a pedestrian hit in the roadway near Hwy 14 and Hwy 58. The pedestrian was reportedly struck on the Mojave Bridge near the Kwik Stop at the intersection of the two roadways.

CHP traffic incident page reports a fire broke out on scene. It is unknown weather anyone was injured during the accident. This is an ongoing investigation.

