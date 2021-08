BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lancaster man was found dead Saturday after jumping into the Kern River, sheriff’s officials say.

The body of 35-year-old Javier Alejandro Villa was found at 1:35 p.m. about 4.7 miles east of the mouth of the canyon, according to sheriff’s officials. He was seen earlier in the day jumping into the river at that location.

An autopsy has been scheduled.