BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office.

Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Escobedo was declared dead at the scene, according to reports.

CHP deputies and medical personnel responded to the crash around 6:48 a.m. Elvira Lopez, 55, attempted to pass a big rig by entering the eastbound lane but did not have the proper clearance as she reentered the westbound lane, according to CHP.

Lopez hit the Peterbilt semi truck, driven by Juan Ledezma, 43, as she was trying to merge back into the westbound lane. She then lost control of the car, ran off the road and flipped over, CHP said.

Lopez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ledezma suffered minor injuries.