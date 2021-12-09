Lamont Park to be renovated after county receives $6.5 million grant

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Lamont Park is going to undergo a major transformation thanks to $6.5 million in funding from Proposition 68 in hopes of improving the quality of life for Lamont residents.

Proposition 68 is a $4 billion act passed in 2018 by voters dedicated to California parks, environment and water.

The new park and expansion will help “improve the physical and mental health of residents in this community,” according to the county.

Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said that this is some of the best news he has received while working with the county.

“This game-changing project for the people of Lamont would not have been possible without the leadership of Supervisor David Couch, and the work of our parks staff. It, quite simply, is among the best news I’ve received during my time as CAO,” Alsop said. “It demonstrates what is possible when local government and the community can accomplish when we think big and work together.”

The Park will will be getting a full makeover and include the following:

New soccer field with artificial turf, LED lighting, and accessible pathways.

Inclusive ocean-themed splash pad with year-round use design.

Outdoor pavilion/placita. (event space)

New recreation building with an outdoor seating area.

Inclusive exercise equipment.

Inclusive play structures.

Inclusive strength and coordination equipment.

Enclosed multi-use court with LED lighting. (indoor soccer, street hockey, Zumba)

Tennis/pickleball court with LED lighting.

Restrooms and water fountains/filling stations.

Below grade garden.

Outdoor shade structure with benches and barbecues.

Resurfacing of existing basketball courts.

New walking paths throughout the park.

Automated irrigation controls.

“This is fantastic news for the people of Lamont, they deserve it. Lamont Park will be completely renovated and will rival the very best parks found anywhere in the State of California,” said Supervisor David Couch, District 4. “I want to thank the community of Lamont for providing direct input into the design, and our County parks team for the hard work they put in to make this project a reality.”